Blac Chyna is firing back after her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian, reportedly filed legal documents to lower his $20,000-a-month child support payments for their 2-year-old daughter, Dream.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old model showed off three ultra-expensive cars on Instagram -- a Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Bentley truck -- and said she didn't need Rob's child support to pay for them.

"Work Hard, Play Harder!!!" she wrote. "My sh**!!! No Help!!! No Child Support!!! Stop the F**king Lies!!!"

Later, she appeared unbothered by all the drama, sharing a video of herself playfully posing with blue hair.

According to The Blast, Rob claims in new court documents that he can no longer afford to pay Chyna $20,000 a month and is asking for a modification. He's also reportedly claiming that Chyna filing a domestic violence restraining order against him last year severely affected his financial situation, noting that he hasn't appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since due to the emotional damage of being scrutinized by the media.

Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, hit back at Rob on Tuesday in a statement to ET.

"We believe Rob Kardashian has deliberately retreated from social media to reduce his income so that he can pay less child support," the statement reads. "Poor little rich boy. What kind of father doesn't want to support his own baby?"

"Rob and Kris Jenner have also been dodging their depositions," Bloom continued. "They can run, but they can't hide. Like all other litigants and witnesses, eventually they will have to show up and answer questions about where all of Rob's money has gone. We'll get a court order requiring them to come to my office and answer questions under oath if necessary. In the meantime, Blac Chyna continues to work hard as a single mother supporting her children, as she has always done, whether Rob chooses to help or not."

Meanwhile, a source told ET last month that 31-year-old Rob is living a healthier lifestyle since taking a step back from the spotlight following his split from Chyna. The source estimated that he's lost 30-50 pounds.

“Getting out of the spotlight was so important for Rob,” the source said, noting that quitting Instagram has been especially good for him. “He needed to completely change his life; things were spiraling out of control for him and his health and relationships were suffering. He needed to refocus.”

