Kim Kardashian West can barely play nice when it comes to Tristan Thompson.

In a new clip from this Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim, older sister Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe's best friend, Malika Haqq, rush to Cleveland, Ohio, to be there for Khloe as she gives birth. However, thing take an awkward turn when they're faced with Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, for the first time since news broke just days earlier that he allegedly cheated on Khloe with multiple women while she was pregnant.

Still, Khloe holds hands with Tristan as she lays in bed with an oxygen mask on, the two appearing to have no issues whatsoever. But the same can't be said for Kim, as she jokingly threatens to cut Tristan behind his back and sticks out her tongue.

Finally, Khloe addresses the two ignoring one another, asking both Kim and Tristan, "Are you going to say hi to each other or no?"

After the two awkwardly hug, Kim tells the cameras she's holding back for the sake of Khloe.

"The vibe in the room is calm, I thought there would be way more tension," Kim notes. "As much as I want to go off, I just don't think it's the time. So I'm gonna keep it cute, I don't have to have a lot of interaction, I just have to be there for her."

Kim has continuously been the most vocal Kardashian/Jenner sister to call out Tristan, like in an episode earlier this year when she hilariously confronted him about blocking her on Instagram. When KUWTK addressed Tristan's cheating scandal for the first time in a recent episode, the mother of three gave Khloe some pointed advice about her NBA star boyfriend.

"I told her, 'What are you going to get out of him?'" Kim said. "I go, 'Think about it, you're gonna be worried and nervous and have an insecure life. Because if he's not faithful now, he'll never change.'"

Khloe tweeted while watching the emotional episode, writing, "I love you Keeks!!! Thank you for EVERYTHING #KUWTK."

KUWTK airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!

For more on how KUWTK cameras handled such a difficult time for Khloe, watch the video below:

