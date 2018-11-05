Khloe Kardashian opened up about what it's like to re-live an extremely difficult period in her life.

On Sunday, Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired its much-hyped episode revolving around Khloe finding out boyfriend Tristan Thompson was allegedly cheating on her with multiple women while she was pregnant. Khloe live-tweeted during the episode, and hinted that there was much more that cameras didn't capture while she was living in Cleveland, Ohio, with Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When a fan tweeted, "Your sisters are so logical & supportive! I quite honestly would’ve had my boots on & actually going to fight, which I know can make the situation worse. It’s good that they were calm for you," Khloe replied that she wasn't above losing her cool.

"Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!!" she replied. "I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was 9 months pregnant."

Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was9 months pregnant 😏 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

In particular, Khloe showed her support for sister Kim Kardashian West, who during the episode, shared the blunt advice she gave Khloe concerning the 27-year-old NBA star.

"I told her, 'What are you going to get out of him?'" Kim said. "I go, 'Think about it, you're gonna be worried and nervous and have an insecure life. Because if he's not faithful now, he'll never change.'"

Khloe shared Kim's tweet on Sunday previewing the episode, writing, "I appreciate and love you all MORE than you know!!! We are ALL allowed to have our feelings in this!"

"I love you keeks!!! Thank you for EVERYTHING #KUWTK," she later wrote as the episode progressed.

I appreciate and love you all MORE than you know!!! We are ALL allowed to have our feelings in this! https://t.co/YchbsR5Q4b — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

I love you keeks!!! Thank you for EVERYTHING #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

As for the KUWTK reveal that her sister Kylie Jenner was the one to break the news to Khloe, Khloe commented, "I can’t believe Kylie thought she would hurt my feelings. I needed to see what was happening and better from my family then by someone else #KUWTK."

Khloe also provided some insight into how she was able to put aside her feelings with Tristan while giving birth to their daughter, True, just two days after the scandal erupted.

"I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older," she explained. "I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy!"

"I know this!" she continued. "I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. My only thought was about the birth of my daughter. I wasn’t going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & strong for True. I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn’t believe that this would ever happen to me but I’m still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed."

Clearly, re-living the incident had an affect on the 34-year-old reality star.

"Oh my God my heart is racing!" she admitted. "So crazy how emotions never die! You may forgive but forgetting is not possible #KUWTK."

"I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time," she added. "This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to."

I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Though Khloe and Tristan reconciled after the scandal, a source recently told ET that the couple is continuing to figure out their relationship

"Khloe and Tristan are still working on things, but know whatever they decide to do moving forward, it will be whatever is best for their daughter, True," the source said. "Khloe isn’t certain how long she will be in Cleveland ... A lot is dependent on how things go with her and Tristan.”

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

'KUWTK' Shows How Khloe Kardashian and Her Sisters Handled the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian Addresses 'KUWTK's 'Uncomfortable' Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Episode

See the Tense Moment Kris Jenner Reveals Khloe Kardashian Is in Labor on ‘KUWTK'

Related Gallery