It’s go time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

After following Khloe Kardashian’s first pregnancy on the reality series, a new sneak peek clip shows momager Kris Jenner alerting her daughters and the doctor that Khloe was in labor in Cleveland.

Kris seems particularly stressed in this clip, telling Kim and Kourtney Kardashian to wrap up a video conference call they had going with a group of young girls.

“I can’t wait one second!” Kris urgently tells Kim, as Kim and Kourtney try to discreetly end the call.

As Kim is offering to join Kris on the private plane, the momager is kicking herself, saying, “I knew we should have gone last night. I knew it!”

“I’ll go, like, I don’t care,” Kim tells her mom.

“The only thing that frightens me is that she’s going to have this baby before I can get there,” Kris tells her daughters.

As Kris heads off to pick up the doctor and head to Cleveland, Kim calls Khloe to ask her how she’s doing.

“Should contractions feel like period cramps?” Khloe asks the mother of three.

“Yes,” Kim and Kourtney both answer.

Kim then decides to join her mom on the plane, rushing out of the room.

Though the clip doesn’t specifically acknowledge the cheating scandal Khloe experienced in the days prior to going into labor, the reality star has confirmed that it will be addressed on the show. Kim makes a subtle nod to the incident in her aside interview, saying, “You know, when there’s something crazy that goes on in our family, we just always drop everything that we’re doing and go be supportive to them.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

