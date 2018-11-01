A Cleveland Halloween!

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, enjoyed some family time with dad Tristan Thompson on the 6-month-old little girl’s first Halloween.

The 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star took to Instagram Stories to share some sweet photos with his favorite girls for the holiday.

First, he posted a shot of himself holding up baby True, who was sporting a precious flamingo costume, writing, “Happy Halloween.”

Then Khloe got in on the fun, posing with Tristan and their daughter.

"Clearly I don’t know where the camera lense is lmao,” Tristan captioned the shot, in which he is not looking at the camera.

The 34-year-old reality star recently returned to Cleveland at the end of October, attending one of Tristan’s games earlier this week.

“Khloe and Tristan are still working on things, but know whatever they decide to do moving forward, it will be whatever is best for their daughter, True,” a source previously told ET. “Khloe isn’t certain how long she will be in Cleveland and may fly back for her mom Kris [Jenner’s] birthday next week, but isn’t sure. A lot is dependent on how things go with her and Tristan.”

Though Khloe didn’t share any shots with Tristan to her own social media accounts, she did post another cryptic message, attributing "F**kology."

"It bugs me when people are unnecessarily mean. Like, you don’t have to make that comment,” she posted. "You could have just kept your mouth shut and left that person not feeling bad about themselves. What do you gain from making someone else feel like s**t? Nothing of substance. Maybe a fleeting moment of power but that’s gone as soon as it comes so why? There’s enough unhappiness in the world without you adding to it.”

One thing Khloe isn’t shy about sharing, though, are sweet photos of her daughter, True, dressed up for Halloween. Apparently the first-time mom had some trouble deciding on a costume for her little one, who has rocked unicorn, piglet, tiger, llama, and pumpkin costumes in addition to her flamingo look.

