Khloe Kardashian isn't shying away from letting Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras in to extremely difficult times in her life.

In a newly released promo for next week's KUWTK, Khloe faces the home stretch of her pregnancy with daughter True, and everything is going according to plan -- until of course, news broke that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant. Khloe gave birth to True just two days later.

The promo teases the shocked faces of Khloe's sisters -- including Kim Kardashian West, Kylie and Kendall Jenner -- and her mother, Kris Jenner, as they appear to find out about the cheating scandal for the first time.

"She's literally gonna go into labor over this," Kim remarks over the phone.

On Monday, Khloe replied to a fan on Twitter who praised Khloe for daring to address the scandal on the show.

"I feel so bad for @khloekardashian had to go through what Tristan did while filming #KUWTK," the fan wrote. "If I'm not wrong, next episode will be insane. You're so strong to put that personal issue as part of the show knowing millions of ppl will watch it. I wouldn't be able to do it."

"Sadly, it will," Khloe wrote back. "I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life."

Though Khloe did decide to stay with Tristan after the scandal, Kris recently said that it's still up in the air whether her 34-year-old daughter is going to follow through with her original plan to move to Cleveland, Ohio, at the start of the NBA season, where 27-year-old Tristan plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Khloe also recently took to her Instagram Story to write that "Relationships should help you, not hurt you," leading some to speculate that there was trouble between her and Tristan.

However, a source recently told ET that despite the drama, Khloe is "so incredibly happy" with Tristan as a father.

"While those closest to her have discussed the chance Tristan is cheating again, Khloe just laughs it off," the source said. "[She] says, 'Those people are crazy.'"

"Khloe comes from a big family and she is not going to ruin that fantasy of building a life with the man she loves," the source added. "It's not even a conversation -- she won't talk about it with anyone. Her sisters and friends, of course, have brought it up because they truly worry history will repeat itself and she could end up devastated like she did with [ex-husband] Lamar [Odom], but for now, she is standing by her man. Everyone who tries to bring it up with her, the response is always that she loves him and, 'We are all good.'"

