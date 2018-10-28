Khloe Kardashian returned from a family trip to Bali on Saturday, and the reality star got a sweet surprise from her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The new mom -- who shares her 6-month-old daughter, True, with Thompson -- opened the door to her house to find a heartwarming message, written in silver letter-shaped balloons, that read "Welcome Home."

The touching present was floating in Kardashian's modernist living room, above her couch, at her luxurious estate in Calabasas, California.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to share a snapshot of the thoughtful gift.

"Thank you baby," Kardashian wrote above the pic, along with a pink heart emoji.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Thompson was unable to go on the trip to Bali with his girlfriend and their daughter as he was busy playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are currently last place in the Eastern Conference with six straight losses and no wins since the season started on Oct. 17.

Since arriving home after her idyllic vacation, Kardashian has spent a lot of time on Twitter sharing her thoughts and ruminations regarding her own personal and emotional growth over the last few months.

"Im thankful for every moment I have! I didn’t used to be present enough to truly reflect on the beauty of it all! The highs, lows. I was simply going through the motions of life! Im thankful that I’m in a place where I truly appreciate every experience. Good, bad or indifferent," Kardashian wrote in a series of tweets. "Be patient, tough and have faith."

"Someday ur pain/struggles will be useful to you. Don’t be afraid to fall apart or fail. Cuz, 1day, the situation will open an opportunity for you to grow and rebuild yourself into the brilliant person you are capable of being," she continued. "I hated the way I used to react to people or how I would speak to some. I’m still and forever a work in progress. That excites me!! Never am I working towards perfection because what is perfection anyways? Simply aiming to be better, With every stage of my life."

Im thankful for every moment I have! I didn’t used to be present enough to truly reflect on the beauty of it all! The highs, lows. I was simply going through the motions of life! Im thankful that I’m in a place where I truly appreciate every experience. Good, bad or indifferent — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 27, 2018

Be patient, tough and have faith. Someday ur pain/struggles will be useful to you. Don’t be afraid to fall apart or fail. Cuz, 1day, the situation will open an opportunity for you to grow and rebuild yourself into the brilliant person you are capable of being. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 27, 2018

I hated the way I used to react to people or how I would speak to some. I’m still and forever a work in progress. That excites me!! Never am I working towards perfection because what is perfection anyways? Simply aiming to be better, With every stage of my life. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 27, 2018

There will never be a stage of life that does not contain new ways of evolving if you are open to being honest with your faults. Don’t be embarrassed of them, be proud you are admitting to them and simply TRY to be a better version of youself. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 27, 2018

Allow yourself to listen to friends and family. Hear them when they try to help you. As long as we live there will be something more to learn. And as long as we follow our hearts and never stop evolving, we shall never turn older, but newer and more compassionate every day. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 27, 2018

And please, by all means I’m not saying I’m super zen/perfect. Im saying that I believe in us constantly evolving. Recently, I responded to my sister in a super defensive way bc she hurt me so I snappped back. I want to get to a place where ones actions don’t effect my own. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 27, 2018

I’m rambling now, but I simply wanted to remind us all that our past does not define us. Knowledge is power! Self awareness is beautiful! We all should be growing /progressing every single day! I am not the woman I was 5 months ago, 5 years ago etc... thank God for that! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 27, 2018

For more on the reality star's new experiences with motherhood, and her adorable daughter, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Plays With Cousin Reign in Cute Pic

Khloe Kardashian Shares Pic of Baby True in a Unicorn Headband -- and Ariana Grande Approves!

Khloe Kardashian Shares Precious Pic of Baby True Dressed As a Pumpkin Before Halloween

Related Gallery