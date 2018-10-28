Khloe Kardashian Gets Sweet Surprise from Tristan Thompson After Bali Trip
Khloe Kardashian returned from a family trip to Bali on Saturday, and the reality star got a sweet surprise from her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.
The new mom -- who shares her 6-month-old daughter, True, with Thompson -- opened the door to her house to find a heartwarming message, written in silver letter-shaped balloons, that read "Welcome Home."
The touching present was floating in Kardashian's modernist living room, above her couch, at her luxurious estate in Calabasas, California.
The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to share a snapshot of the thoughtful gift.
"Thank you baby," Kardashian wrote above the pic, along with a pink heart emoji.
Thompson was unable to go on the trip to Bali with his girlfriend and their daughter as he was busy playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are currently last place in the Eastern Conference with six straight losses and no wins since the season started on Oct. 17.
Since arriving home after her idyllic vacation, Kardashian has spent a lot of time on Twitter sharing her thoughts and ruminations regarding her own personal and emotional growth over the last few months.
"Im thankful for every moment I have! I didn’t used to be present enough to truly reflect on the beauty of it all! The highs, lows. I was simply going through the motions of life! Im thankful that I’m in a place where I truly appreciate every experience. Good, bad or indifferent," Kardashian wrote in a series of tweets. "Be patient, tough and have faith."
"Someday ur pain/struggles will be useful to you. Don’t be afraid to fall apart or fail. Cuz, 1day, the situation will open an opportunity for you to grow and rebuild yourself into the brilliant person you are capable of being," she continued. "I hated the way I used to react to people or how I would speak to some. I’m still and forever a work in progress. That excites me!! Never am I working towards perfection because what is perfection anyways? Simply aiming to be better, With every stage of my life."
For more on the reality star's new experiences with motherhood, and her adorable daughter, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Plays With Cousin Reign in Cute Pic
Khloe Kardashian Shares Pic of Baby True in a Unicorn Headband -- and Ariana Grande Approves!
Khloe Kardashian Shares Precious Pic of Baby True Dressed As a Pumpkin Before Halloween
Related Gallery