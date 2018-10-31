How many Halloween costumes is too many? The limit does not exist for Khloe Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the adorable costumes she's dressed her daughter in for True's first Halloween.

"Happy Halloween!!!! It’s our first Halloween together!!!! She’s too cute to spook!! (Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post lol) 🦄🐼," Khloe wrote alongside one slideshow, before captioning another: "Happy Halloween part 2 from Baby True 🐷🐑🐯 (I swear she loves dressing up!)."

Among True's costumes are a unicorn, a panda, a pig, a sheep and a tiger -- the last of which she sweetly posed in matching outfits with her mom.

Khloe and True will be spending Halloween in Cleveland as a source told ET that the reality star recently flew to Ohio to support him at his basketball game on Tuesday night.

"Khloe and Tristan are still working on things, but know whatever they decide to do moving forward, it will be whatever is best for their daughter, True," the source said. "Khloe isn’t certain how long she will be in Cleveland and may fly back for her mom, Kris [Jenner's], birthday next week, but isn’t sure. A lot is dependent on how things go with her and Tristan.”

The couple has been working on their relationship since headlines surfaced alleging that the NBA star cheated on Khloe right before their daughter was born. See more in the video below.

