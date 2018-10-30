Khloe Kardashian heads back to Ohio.

A source tells ET that the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "flew back to Cleveland to be with Tristan [Thompson] and even supported him at his basketball game" on Tuesday night.

"Khloe and Tristan are still working on things, but know whatever they decide to do moving forward, it will be whatever is best for their daughter, True," the source says. "Khloe isn’t certain how long she will be in Cleveland and may fly back for her mom, Kris [Jenner's], birthday next week, but isn’t sure. A lot is dependent on how things go with her and Tristan.”

Khloe was spotted at the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks game. A game attendee, Justin Quach, snapped a photo of the reality star sitting courtside.

Last week, Kris revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her daughter's decision to move across the country was still a "maybe."

Khloe and Tristan have been working on their relationship ever since the NBA star cheated on Khloe right before their daughter was born. Another source told ET earlier this month that the new mom is "so incredibly happy" with Tristan as a father.

"While those closest to her have discussed the chance Tristan is cheating again, Khloe just laughs it off," the source said. "[She] says, 'Those people are crazy.'"

"Khloe comes from a big family and she is not going to ruin that fantasy of building a life with the man she loves," the source added. "It's not even a conversation -- she won't talk about it with anyone. Her sisters and friends, of course, have brought it up because they truly worry history will repeat itself and she could end up devastated like she did with [ex-husband] Lamar [Odom], but for now, she is standing by her man. Everyone who tries to bring it up with her, the response is always that she loves him and, 'We are all good.'"

Meanwhile, fans got to see the cheating unfold in the latest promo for KUWTK. Khloe replied to a fan who praised her for daring to address the scandal on the show.

"I feel so bad for @khloekardashian had to go through what Tristan did while filming #KUWTK," the fan wrote. "If I'm not wrong, next episode will be insane. You're so strong to put that personal issue as part of the show knowing millions of ppl will watch it. I wouldn't be able to do it."

"Sadly, it will," Khloe wrote back. "I signed up to the show for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life."

For more on Khloe, watch below.

