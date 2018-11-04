Khloe Kardashian is facing the music.

Tonight, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode exploring the cheating allegationsTristan Thompson faced just as Khloe was expecting their child, True Thompson, is airing and the reality star took to Instagram to share her mixed emotions.

“Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly,” she captioned a teaser clip for the show. “To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every [trial], tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys.”

In the clip, she shoots a clip of pregnancy bump, explaining that her child is about to arrive. Her sister, Kim Kardashian West, says that the baby might arrive a bit earlier than usual. That’s when the pleasant music screeches to a halt and Kim says, “She’s literally going to go into labor over this.”

In the caption, Khloe went on to state that despite all the public turmoil she did get something special out of this — her baby daughter.

“Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my angel who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined,” she wrote. “Remember that you are never alone in your pain, and that everything is temporary. Pain, joy, elation, panic, anxiety, it is all temporary. Be grateful for the experiences that continue to build character, and make you who you are.”

E! previously released a clip teasing that episode and all the sister’s reactions in the moment as the cheating allegations surfaced. Ultimately, it was Kylie Jenner who decided to break the news to Khloe.

“No one had the courage to tell Khloe because we knew she was days away from giving birth, we didn’t want to stress her out, but we knew it was the right thing to do,” she says in the confessional. “So, I’m the one who told Khloe. I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear from one of us versus on the internet.”

Meanwhile, last week, ET learned that Khloe has traveled back to Cleveland to be with Thompson and address their relationship.

"Khloe and Tristan are still working on things, but know whatever they decide to do moving forward, it will be whatever is best for their daughter, True," the source said. "Khloe isn’t certain how long she will be in Cleveland and may fly back for her mom, Kris [Jenner's], birthday next week, but isn’t sure. A lot is dependent on how things go with her and Tristan.”

Get more Kar-Jenner news down below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kardashian Family Celebrates Kendall Jenner's 23rd Birthday With Sweet Messages

Watch the Moment the Kardashians Found Out About Tristan Thompson's Alleged Cheating

Pamela Anderson Responds to Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Tribute

Related Gallery