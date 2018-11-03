Happy birthday, Kendall Jenner!

The model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 23 on Saturday, and her famous family couldn't help but celebrate with adoring messages and sweet throwback photos.

Kendall's mom, Kris Jenner, was the first to give a shout-out to her daughter, calling the brunette beauty her "beautiful angel girl."

"You are the kindest, sweetest, most loving, giving, special girl in the world and you have the biggest heart. I am beyond blessed to be your mommy and I thank God every day for the privilege of spending my life with you," Kris wrote alongside a collage of pics. "I am so proud of you and I cherish every single moment and memory we share and I love you more than you will ever know. ❤️🙏 mommy xo."

Kylie Jenner kept it simple, sharing a slideshow of snaps of herself and Kendall wearing matching outfits throughout their childhood. "Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my best friend, my sister!" the 20-year-old new mom captioned the post. "@kendalljenner i couldn’t have done it all without you ♥️."

Khloe Kardashian, meanwhile, penned a lengthy note to her little sister. "Happy birthday my sweet Kenny! I love you for who you are and couldn't imagine a life without YOU," she wrote. "If anyone knows you like I do, they know how much of an amazing, kind, quirky, loving person you are and how much any one would dream to have you in their life."

"Some people aren't as lucky as us - not everyone gets to have a sister and not everyone gets to have a love and bond that all us siblings have with one another. Blessed we are! We all celebrate you today and everyday! Let your confidence continue to shine and never be anyone but yourself. You are perfect in every single way. I love you my sweet angel sister!" she concluded.

And Kim Kardashian shared a old photo of herself holding Kendall as a baby. "Happy Birthday @kendalljenner I’ve never met a sweeter or prettier human being and someone who has so much fun in life!" she said. "I hope you get everything you’ve ever dreamed of for your birthday because you deserve it! I’m so happy you are my sister. I love you."

Kendall recently reflected on how far she's come in an interview with Daniel Chetrit of ZAZA WORLD RADIO, and revealed that she feels like she and Kylie have "flipped roles" since they've grown up.

"I really was like, 'I'm never gonna have friends,' and to look at my life now, it's so crazy," she shared, remembering how she would cry over how Kylie had more friends than her in middle school.

"It's crazy because I really never thought that I would have more friends than Kylie... not that that's ever a competition or should be anything we'd ... I don't want that to come off weird, but again, she's so happy with the life she's living," she said of her little sister, who has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years.

The model also credited her friends and family for helping her navigate the more difficult side of fame. "I think that if I didn't have you guys, my homies, and my family around me, the people that I love so much, I would not have the same security within myself to be able to look at those comments and not care about them," Kendall said.

