The Kardashian-Jenner krew goes all out for, well, every holiday, but even for the first family of reality TV, this Halloween was a little bit extra.

All five sisters donned at least two different costumes this spooky season, with Kylie Jenner taking home the creepy crown in seven different looks throughout October (granted, two of them were takes on Barbie, but they were both pretty epic).

Both Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian opted to party in Austin Power ensembles, with the latter later getting done up as the spitting image of Ariana Grande. Kim Kardashian also found some real-life inspiration, going uber sexy in a dolled-up homage to Pamela Anderson's appearance at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.



Plus, on the absolutely adorable side, both Kylie and Khloe Kardashian rocked a series of boo-tiful matching outfits with their daughters, Stormi and True, respectively.

Needless to say, between decorating their homes and going all out in spooktacular costumes, the sisters did Halloween right in 2018!

Click through the gallery to see every single costume the Kardashian and Jenner sisters proudly rocked this year -- plus a couple of adorable cameos from the littlest KarJenners!



