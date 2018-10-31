For Halloween, the Kardashians are embracing their inner angel!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West got on Twitter to post a sizzling photo of herself dressed as a Victoria’s Secret runway model. As fans know, that look doesn’t just involve skimpy underwear and heels. It also requires a huge pair of angel wings. And, it turns out, she knew where to borrow some.

“Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!!” she captioned the dazzling photo. “OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! & Kendall got good practice lol.”

She is clearly referencing sister Kendall Jenner's two stints on the coveted runway in 2015 and 2016.

And she wasn't alone in choosing this risque costume. She also posted a photo on Instagram with the same caption. Except this one featured not just Kim, but Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, all rocking Victoria’s Secret looks and the brand’s real wings. The image effortlessly showcased Khloe’s insane post-baby figure. Kendall also took the time to share some images of the girls' feathery fun.

Kim soon treated fans to loads of more photos (and videos) of herself and her sisters rocking the lingerie in her Instagram Story.

These incredible stills arrive just hours after both Khloe and Kourtney showed how they are celebrating the spooky holiday with their little ones. The former posted images of herself twinning with her daughter, True. Both wore pink unicorn onesies while sitting together on a pink couch. She also shared images of True dressed as a precious lamb.

As for Kourtney, she offered loads of photos from her family’s visit to the Nights of the Jack O’ Lantern experience in Calabasas, California, which features tons of amazing decorations including a pumpkin decorated with some faces she’d recognize — Kim and her hubby, Kanye West!

Although Kylie sported angel wings with her sisters, today she revealed her actual costume for All Hallow's Eve -- Barbie! In images posted on her Instagram account, she sports a hot-pink, one-shoulder bodysuit by Bryan Hearns. She also sported curly blonde hair and spot-on makeup to sell the playfully plastic look. However, posing inside a giant Barbie box didn't exactly hurt!

