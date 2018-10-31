Kim Kardashian is taking back her savage insults to her older sister!

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were at odds at the start of season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, prompting Kim’s brutal diss — “She’s the least exciting to look at."

The moment happened after Kourtney was being difficult about attending the shoot for the family Christmas card.

The sisters have since made up, and on Tuesday, Kim took to Instagram to poke fun at the brief feud.

"I lied. She really is the most interesting to look at… @kourtneykardashian,” the reality star captioned a photo of herself with her sister.

This isn’t the first time Kim has referenced the sisterly squabble. Earlier this month she appeared on Ashley Graham’s podcast, Pretty Big Deal, where she talked about the televised moment.

When discussing her sisters’ workout routines, Kim noted that Khloe Kardashian can keep up with her weight training but Kourtney cannot.

“She doesn’t do a lot of heavy weight lifting,” Kim said of Kourtney. “I mean, she looks good. I will say. She IS interesting to look at people, okay?!”

Host Graham noted that Kim was taking her comment back, to which Kim replied, “I do, I do.”

For more from the Kardashian family, watch the clip below:

