Kim Kardashian had Kanye West's support long before they became husband and wife.

The 38-year-old reality star opened up about her relationship with West while speaking with Van Jones on Be Woke Vote, revealing that the rapper was told not to date her because of her sex tape past.

"We’ve been through a lot together. You know, I’ve known him for 15 years now. Became friends with him maybe in like 2006, 2007. Met him in like [2002 or 2003]. I’ve known him forever. He’s put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, ‘You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career,'" Kardashian recalled. "Everyone told him that.'"

“To me, he was like, ‘Oh, you’re not going to tell me what to do. I’ll let you know that it’s going to be okay.’ And he always was that strength for me. So I’ll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me,” she continued.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said that whenever the world doubted her, West was there "to hold my hand and lift me up," so she does the same for him -- even throughout his controversial comments about politics. Kardashian, who shares three kids with West, voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, while her husband was an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, the rapper announced he'd be taking a step back from politics... after months of making headlines with his contentious views.

According to Kardashian, she and her husband are able to have a successful marriage despite their conflicting political views because she understands the heart of what he's saying.

“It takes him about four years to write a song to explain -- to communicate what he wants to say. So when he tweets something in two seconds, what’s going on in his mind and what he thinks and what he’s trying to say, he might not be the best communicator, but he has the best heart and I know what he means. I believe in him and I believe that his message of what the [MAGA] hat represent to him is maybe different than what it represents to other people,” she explained. “He’s very mindful about that. He doesn’t maybe express that. But what it means to him is something totally different and I trust in him that he will explain that in his own way.”

Kardashian went on, sharing that she's "working" with her husband to better express what he actually means.

“You know, the good thing is, he’s so strong that he knows what he means,” she said. “The people around him know what he means and the people around him let him know that what he said might not be what he means and tries to help him work on it. But I know his heart, so we’re working on expressing that.”

She added that West “will always do what he believes, whether it’s the popular thing or not. And he has said so many times, even on SNL, but I don’t know if it was on because it was at the end, ‘I do not agree with all of the policies. I don’t even know all the policies, I’m not political. I’m just saying this is what this represents to me and I will wear it because that’s what I feel.’ “

“He wants to fight for free thought,” she added.

