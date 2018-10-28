Kim Kardashian-West brought a great deal of emotion and political passion to Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, while getting candid about how her fear of America's gun violence epidemic is keeping her from wanting to expand her family in the future.

While meeting with her friend and fellow reality star Larsa Pippen, the pair got to talking about Kim's adorable 9-month-old baby, Chi -- whom she and husband Kanye West welcomed via surrogate in January.

"How do you keep getting lucky with all your kids? You're supposed to have one bad kid who, like, doesn't sleep, doesn't eat," Larsa said. "Your kids are all so good."

"Yeah, but Kanye wants to have more though. He's been harassing me," Kim revealed. "He wants like seven. He's stuck on seven."

"He needs to name his next album 'Seven' and then lighten up on the kid situation," Larsa shot back. "Seven kids is crazy."

"Yeah, it's crazy. Especially in the world we live in," Kim said.

In a solo confessional interview, the 38-year-old mother of three opened up about her already powerful and deep-seated fear of losing one of her children to a mass shooting.

"The world is just so different now then when I grew up, so I've been kind of hesitant about having more kids," Kim said. "Just because it literally keeps me up at night thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this."

"Lately there have been so many devastating school shootings," she continued. "As a parent, the thought of bringing your kid to school and having them not come home because of a senseless shooting is something that definitely consumes me."

In an effort to use her voice, time, energy and platform for the greater good, Kim and Kanye decided to take their 5-year-old daughter, North, to the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., which took place on March 24.

Before heading to the enormous rally, Kim asked her young daughter, "Do you know what we're marching for?"

"For the families," North said, proudly.

During the event, Kim tearfully met with a number of parents whose children were killed in school shootings. It was a powerful moment as the reality star hugged a man who showed Kim a photo of his late daughter.

Kim later held North in her arms as they listened to speeches presented by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who lost friends and family in the horrifying mass shooting the month before.

"They are telling their stories, because their friends died or their family members died from guns," Kim explained to her daughter, who nodded somberly. "That's not okay. That's why we're here, to tell everyone that it's not okay."

Speaking in a solo interview with the KUWTK cameras, Kim -- who herself was held at gunpoint when masked men robbed her in her Paris hotel room in October 2016 -- said that the rally actually showed her a glimmer of hope and salvation for the future.

"I knew hearing these kids speak was going to be hard and really emotional, but I didn't know it was going to be so inspiring," she said. "I think I finally feel like there's a little bit of hope in this world if kids like this are our future."

"I hope that North one day remembers that her dad and I brought her here," she continued. "And I hope that she just remembers that she was a part of something positive that was happening to change the world for the better."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!

