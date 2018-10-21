Happy 38th Birthday Kim Kardashian! See Her Family's Sweet Tributes

Today is Kim Kardashian’s 38th birthday and her huge family is sending her love on social media!

In fact, some people couldn’t wait for the special day to arrive! On Saturday, Kanye West decked out their home with several flower arrangements. He also brought in a pianist to play for Kim just as she woke up.

“You’re stunning,” he captioned a video of the morning scene, including Saint and North West happily running around. “I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family.”

@KimKardashian You’re stunning.



I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family pic.twitter.com/RurDAmLrwe — ye (@kanyewest) October 20, 2018

Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, also took the time to share a loving most for the birthday girl. She shared a sweet collage of photos of them together along with this caption: “Happy birthday @kimkardashian!!! My beautiful girl, I love and adore you and wish for you the most amazing day and year...you have brought all of us such love, joy, and happiness. You are the best mom, wife, sister, daughter and friend and i am beyond blessed to be your Mom. I cherish every single memory we share and wish for you all the love you give us every single day...i love you. Mommy.”

Also, Kylie Jenner shared a shot of her and Kim getting their makeup perfected back when. She tossed a birthday hat on Kim and wrote. “Happy Birthday Kimmy, I love you.”

Another of her sisters, Khloe Kardashian, also took to Instagram to show her appreciation for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. She posted two photos of her, one showing off her taut abs at the beach and another where she’s posing with her daughter North, who looks slightly perturbed.

“Happy birthday sweet Kimberly!!!” She wrote. “My entire life, you’ve always been someone that I look up to. To me, You are super woman!! I’m not sure how you do it all and make everything look so easy. People have no idea how selfless of a human being you are. With no credit wanted either.”

But perhaps the most moving birthday post came from Kendall Jenner who shared two clips featuring throwback footage of Kim celebrating past birthdays and playing with her siblings throughout the years. There’s also sweet footage of Kim bonding with her father, the late Robert Kardashian.

Happy Birthday, Kim!

Check out all the sweet posts above.

