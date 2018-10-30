Kim Kardashian West is asking for prayers for photographer Marcus Hyde.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old reality star shared a heartbreaking message for Hyde, who got into a car crash on the Pacific Coast Highway, police confirm to ET. Police say his condition is unknown at the time and the situation is still at a point where things are progressing.

Additionally, the L.A. County Fire Department tells ET that a single vehicle was involved in a car accident that occurred Monday morning at 1:15 a.m. PST. The vehicle went 200 feet over the side of the main road, and officials also say that two patients were taken to a local trauma center with moderate to severe injuries.

Hyde is a close friend of both Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, often photographing them for their personal projects and during intimate occasions such as West's 41st birthday party. Kardashian West tweeted a photo of Hyde taken from the back on Tuesday, writing, “I’m trying to find the perfect picture but I don’t want to share them. We were saving these for our book. Angels are surrounding you. I’m praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back."

Just last Sunday, Hyde Instagrammed a photo of himself with Kardashian West, wishing her a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to the biggest star in the world, loving mother, entrepreneur, & amazing friend ❤," he wrote.

In an interview with Complex in January, Hyde talked about working with the mother of three, including shooting the viral photos of Kardashian West sporting beaded braids while posing in a hotel room.

"It was easy to work on because I didn't feel pressure with a huge production," he said. "She was literally the coolest person I've ever worked with, and I'm not just saying that to kiss a** or whatever. She was so easy to work with."

