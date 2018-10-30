After months of throwing his support behind President Donald Trump and rocking his customized MAGA hat, Kanye West is now promising to step out of the political arena.

The 41-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to declare that he feels like he's been manipulated to stump for causes he doesn't actually support.

Additionally, West says he plans on spending more time creating music and art and less time weighing in on divisive political debates.

"My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in," West wrote. "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!"

The statement came at the end of a short Twitter diatribe in which West detailed some specific political beliefs which seem to be pointed condemnations of some of Trump's most controversial policies.

"I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer," West wrote. "I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable."

"I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war," he continued. "I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world."

West also distanced himself from conservative activist Candace Owens, who recently promoted her so-called "Blexit" campaign -- which encourages black voters to leave the Democratic party, ostensibly in favor of the Republican party -- with clothing that she claimed was designed by West himself.

"I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine," West claimed. "I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it."

The tweets come in stark contrast to many remarks West has made in recent weeks regarding Trump, including those in a lengthy and somewhat confusing soliloquy he delivered in the Oval Office during a meeting with Trump which occurred earlier this month and ended in a hug.

