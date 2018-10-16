Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are bringing goodwill on their African adventure.

On Tuesday, the celeb duo visited an orphanage in Uganda, where they gave away cream Yeezy Boosts, which retail for around $220, to all the kids. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared footage of her and her hubby opening several boxes of shoes and handing out the pricy gift.

Then, West and the gang danced it out with the kids and locals to the rapper’s new music, including “We Got Love” featuring Teyana Taylor.

The 41-year-old hip-hop artist and his wife wore matching neon yellow outfits for their day of charitable fun. By their side was their 5-year-old daughter, North. Their younger kids, Saint and Chicago, stayed back in the States.

Kanye in Uganda giving away free Yeezys to all the school kids 🇺🇬 pic.twitter.com/9o1FTVYQww — @yeezyboosts (@yeezyboosts) October 16, 2018

Just one day earlier, West met with the president of Uganda, whom he also presented with some cream Yeezys, which he signed.

The rapper is currently in Africa to record his next album, Yandhi, less than a week after making headlines in the U.S. with a trip to the White House , where he once again professed his love and admiration for President Donald Trump.

During their meeting, which included the press, the rapper launched into a 10-minute rant mentioning everything from the future of air travel, to alternate universes, to removing the 13th Amendment.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian give out Yeezys to the kids in Uganda pic.twitter.com/D9Bz0WBn4w — BallerAlert (@balleralert) October 16, 2018

Soon after his arrival in Uganda, radio personality Charlamagne Tha God canceled an upcoming town hall with West centered on mental health.

“Unfortunately I think to have that conversation with him right now would not be productive and a total distraction from the point of the convo which is to eradicate the stigma of mental health especially in the black community,” he wrote an Instagram post announcing the cancellation.

Get more breaking celebrity news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Charlamagne Tha God Cancels Mental Health Discussion With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Visit the President of Uganda, Gift Him With Sneakers

'Saturday Night Live' Recreates Donald Trump and Kanye West's Insane Oval Office Meeting in Epic Cold Open

Related Gallery