Kanye West and Donald Trump met again on Thursday in the Oval Office, a highly publicized sit-down that included the press, a warm embrace between the two, and a new 10-minute rant from the rapper in which he called himself a "crazy motherf**ker."

“I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I was connected with a neuropsychologist that worked with athletes in the NBA and the NFL,” he shared. “So he said that I actually wasn’t bipolar, I had sleep deprivation, which could cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now where I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name. So all this power that I got, and I’m taking my son to the Sox game and all that, I wouldn’t be able to remember his name. From a misdiagnosis. So we can empower the pharmaceuticals and make more money. That’s one thing, I’ve never stepped into a situation where I didn’t make people more money.”

As he has often done in recent days, the 41-year-old rapper sported a red “Make America Great Again” hat from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, which he referred to as his “Superman cape” on Saturday Night Live during last week's visit to the variety show.

“You said, ‘I guess you know I love you,’” West told Trump as the meeting began. The president responded by saying, “I don’t wanna put you in that spot.” That’s when the hip-hop mogul proudly declared his passionate support for the divisive commander in chief.

“I’m standing in that spot,” West replied. “I love this guy right here. Let me give this guy a hug right here. I love this guy right here.” That’s when West crossed the room and embraced the sitting POTUS.

Kanye West: “I love this guy right here. Let me give this guy a hug.” pic.twitter.com/fuHyzkW37X — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 11, 2018

Later, West gave a charged critique of the media, including SNL, where he voiced his support of Trump in an untelevised rant.

“What I need Saturday Night Live to improve on, or what I need the liberals to improve on is, if he don’t look good [pointing at Trump], we don’t look good. This is our president! He has to be the freshest, the flyest.”

He went on to deliver a bizarre policy statement covering everything from prison reform to trade.

“We have to make our core be in power," he said. "We have to bring jobs into America because our best export is entertainment and ideas, but when we make everything in China and not in America, we’re cheating on our country and we’re putting people in positions to have to do illegal things to end up in the cheapest factory ever, the prison system.”

WATCH: Rapper Kanye West dressed in MAGA hat defends President Trump at the White House pic.twitter.com/RXAzYeGbMF — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 11, 2018

The Grammy winner even brought up Hillary Clinton and the 2016 campaign, explaining that, although there was a great deal he liked about the former Secretary of State, he felt empowered by Trump’s message, once again referencing the Man of Steel.

“I love Hillary," he said, "I love everyone, right? But the campaign ‘I’m With Her’ just didn’t make me feel, as a guy that didn’t get to see my dad all the time… There was something about when I put this hat on it made me feel like Superman.”

“I love Hillary. I love everyone, but the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel — as a guy … it was something about this hat that made me feel like Superman,” ––Kanye Westpic.twitter.com/T6vMD7563C — Complex (@Complex) October 11, 2018

