Ariana Grande is standing by her man!

The 25-year-old pop star took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to give her fiance, Pete Davidson, some love, and in the process managed to throw the subtlest of shades at Kanye West.

Posting a Boomerang clip of Davidson’s Saturday Night Live intro, she captioned it, “I love you like Kanye loves Kanye.”

The message was quickly noticed by fans after Davidson went off on the 41-year-old rapper during SNL’s Weekend Update segment. In the clip, Davidson called out West for his antics after the SNL cameras went off during last week’s premiere.

As several people documented, the controversial rapper wore a Make America Great Again hat and gave a pro-Trump speech after asking the SNL cast to join him on stage.

“What Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here,” the 24-year-old comedian said. “And I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern.”

He went on to encourage West, who has been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder and mental health, to go back on his meds. He noted that West’s MAGA hat might “upset some people like, your wife, or every black person ever.”

Grande has been a longtime friend of the Kardashian family. In fact, West was filling in for the singer as the show’s musical guest after she cancelled her appearance for personal reasons. Back in June, Davidson and Grande attended West and Kid Cudi’s outdoor listening party together.

