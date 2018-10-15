Charlamagne Tha God Cancels Mental Health Discussion With Kanye West

Charlamagne The God has decided to cancel an upcoming chat about mental health with Kanye West.

The announcement was made Monday on the radio personality’s Instagram account, where he posted a promo image for the town hall along with the word “Cancelled” written across it.

“Normalizing being mentally healthy is a conversation that I really wanted to have with Kanye because he's been so vocal about his own mental health struggles,” he captioned the image. “Unfortunately I think to have that conversation with him right now would not be productive and a total distraction from the point of the convo which is to eradicate the stigma of mental health especially in the black community.”

Charlamagne’s decision comes less than a week after the 41-year-old rapper paid a visit to the White House, where he met with President Donald Trump. There, West professed his love for the polarizing commander in chief, even giving him a hug. He then proceeded to rant for roughly 10 minutes about everything from alternate universes and trade to his MAGA hat, his IQ, futuristic airplanes and Saturday Night Live. He also brought up his bipolar diagnosis, a topic of his latest album, Ye.

“I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I was connected with a neuropsychologist that worked with athletes in the NBA and the NFL,” he told Trump and the cameras on hand in the Oval Office. “So he said that I actually wasn’t bipolar, I had sleep deprivation, which could cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now where I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name. So all this power that I got, and I’m taking my son to the Sox game and all that, I wouldn’t be able to remember his name. From a misdiagnosis.”

Days later, after arriving in Uganda to record his next album, he returned to Twitter after a break to post a video in which he dove into a diatribe about mind control. In the clip, he also took aim at social media and once again brought up his IQ.

“You know, when people try to influence you through social media and try to tell you what to do or if you post something that’s positive on Instagram and it gets taken down if it’s not part of a bigger agenda, you know, that’s like mind control,” he explained. “That’s the echo chamber. That’s trying to control you based off of insentivising you and based off of you getting enough likes, and that’s the poison that’s happening with social media.”

He and wife Kim Kardashian West have since met with the president of Uganda and presented him with some of his sneakers.

