Kourtney Kardashian pulled off another epic Halloween costume on Wednesday. The 39-year-old mother of three dressed up as 25-year-old singer Ariana Grande to take her kiddos trick or treating.

Kourt sported a pink babydoll dress and thigh-high boots, carrying a microphone and wearing a large blonde ponytail wig with silver rings braided into the roots.

“God is a woman,” she captioned one glamour shot of the look, naming Grande’s latest hit.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared video footage of a fun Halloween party she had at her house before taking the kids out to get some candy in her pop star look.

Her youngest son, Reign, dressed up as Jack Skellington for his Halloween fun. Later in the evening, Kourtney changed looks to attend her sister Kendall Jenner’s 23rd birthday bash.

Dressing up as one of the Japanese twins from Austin Powers: Goldmember with her pal Steph Shepherd, her eldest son, Mason Disick, went as Dr. Evil.

For more Halloween fun, watch the clip below:

