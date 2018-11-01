All the Wildest Costumes From Heidi Klum's Epic Halloween Party

Heidi Klum knows how to throw a party!

The 45-year-old model is known for her extravagant Halloween costumes -- she's been everyone from Jessica Rabbit to an old lady -- but she outdid herself this year, when she showed up to her annual bash dressed as Princess Fiona from Shrek! She wasn't without her ogre love, though, as boyfriend Tom Kaulitz was by her side as the lovable giant.

The couple was adorable at Lavo in New York City on Wednesday where they made a grand entrance in a carriage before posing on the red carpet. The adorable duo held hands, kissed and even brought out a baby carriage with adorable little ogres in it.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

At the blowout party, Klum gushed to ET about finding the perfect man for her ideal couples costume. "It’s special that I finally found my Shrek,” she mused. "I kind of always wanted to be Fiona, but I never had the Shrek to do it with."

"It is so sweet that he’s actually doing this,” Klum added of Kaulitz. "I’ve done this many times, doing prosthetics and all of this stuff, so for him to go through this is pretty phenomenal.”

TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Klum and her 29-year-old boyfriend were hardly the only ones to go all out for the star-studded bash! Willy Wonka, a troll and Beetlejuice made their own jaw-dropping appearances. Here's some of the best celebrity costumes from the Halloween bash!

Questlove as a Shark

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Lupita Nyong'o as Dionne from Clueless

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Kat Graham as Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

EJ Johnson as Roxie Hart from Chicago

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Ice-T and Coco Austin as a Monster from The Purge and a Ninja

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Zac Posen as Willy Wonka

TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Harry Connick Jr. and Daughter Georgia Tatum Connick as a New Orleans Saints player and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Padma Lakshmi as the Black Swan

TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Frankie Grande as a troll

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris as a Pirate and a Ninja

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Mel B and Gary Madatyan as Victoria and David Beckham

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

For more Halloween fun, here's more on what Klum had to say about her costume:

