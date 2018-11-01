God save the Legends!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made a royal statement for Halloween this year. The couple paid tribute to Britain’s monarchy on Wednesday, dressing up as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

“Hello, Happy Halloween to our loyal subjects,” Legend said in one Instagram Stories clip.

The 39-year-old singer rocked a red uniform and floppy grey wig, while Teigen went all-out in a royal blue coat dress and matching hat with a white curly wig underneath.

"Please look at this hair,” Teigen said in one clip, turning the camera to her husband.

"Is it even accurate?” Legend asked.

And like the real-life elderly Queen and Prince, the pair joked they were too tired to hit the town. They were seemingly supposed to go to Kendall Jenner’s 23rd birthday bash, but admitted they were too tired to go out.

“We were going to go somewhere, but we’re so tired, so we’re at home,” Teigen admitted, while lying on the couch in costume.

“We worked all day,” Legend noted. “We just did it for the ‘Gram.”

But that didn’t stop them from posing with pals Jen Atkin and Luke Dillon, who dressed as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and Mike Rosenthal and Meghan Mackenzie, who dressed as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The four friends ended up going to Kendall’s bash, which featured other celebrity guests, including most of the Kardashian clan.

This isn’t the Legend family’s first Halloween look. Earlier in the week, the singer shared a sweet photo of himself dressed as Prince Charming and holding his daughter, Luna, on his shoulders in a princess costume. Luna also dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast for her Halloween look, which Teigen documented on Instagram Stories.

