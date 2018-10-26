Chrissy Teigen Sides With Justin Bieber in the Burrito Eating Scandal
Justin Bieber has Chrissy Teigen’s vote of confidence when it comes to how he eats his burrito.
The 24-year-old pop star has managed to divide the Internet thanks to a photo of him taking a bite out of the middle of his burrito.
Teigen, who has authored two bestselling cookbooks, took to Twitter on Thursday night, retweeting the pic of Bieber. “The only way they should be eaten tbh, ends are just carb factories,” she wrote.
Burrito-gate has left many fans at odds with one another as to the proper way to eat the food item.
Here are some of the reactions:
When he’s not noshing on the middle section of some Mexican food, Bieber is hanging out with his new wife, Hailey Baldwin. Watch the clip below for more:
RELATED CONTENT:
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Spend Quality Time With His Mom
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Pull Mid-Day Outfit Change While Out in LA
Hailey Baldwin Trademarks the Name 'Hailey Bieber'