Chrissy Teigen Sides With Justin Bieber in the Burrito Eating Scandal

Justin Bieber has Chrissy Teigen’s vote of confidence when it comes to how he eats his burrito.

The 24-year-old pop star has managed to divide the Internet thanks to a photo of him taking a bite out of the middle of his burrito.

Teigen, who has authored two bestselling cookbooks, took to Twitter on Thursday night, retweeting the pic of Bieber. “The only way they should be eaten tbh, ends are just carb factories,” she wrote.

Burrito-gate has left many fans at odds with one another as to the proper way to eat the food item.

the only way they should be eaten tbh, ends are just carb factories https://t.co/wH7ipCQuNC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2018

Here are some of the reactions:

does....justin bieber not know how... burritos work ? pic.twitter.com/WWKP2ttARe — Ryan Bassil (@ryanbassil) October 25, 2018

justin bieber thinks burritos are harmonicas pic.twitter.com/9MsmsTlLvW — 𝖇𝖗𝖔𝖆𝖟𝖆𝖞 (@broazay) October 25, 2018

I can't believe this bird asked Justin Bieber to share and he said no pic.twitter.com/1tAtbDvtD1 — digital mischief (@jobscantfindme) October 26, 2018

The way Justin Bieber is eating this burrito will haunt me for the rest of my life. pic.twitter.com/UCZHvD57XF — reilly martin (@reilly_grace) October 25, 2018

Very Relatable Justin Bieber pic.twitter.com/NnSopCpQ7q — Lauren B (@laurenfromks) October 25, 2018

justin bieber eating a burrito sideways is why im angry today pic.twitter.com/0dow6LNO02 — cool ghoul (@satansayswassup) October 25, 2018

When he’s not noshing on the middle section of some Mexican food, Bieber is hanging out with his new wife, Hailey Baldwin. Watch the clip below for more:

