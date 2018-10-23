One day, four outfits!

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber made paparazzi do a quick double take on Tuesday when they stepped out not once but twice, and in between did a quick outfit change.

The newlyweds were first snapped leaving Sweetsalt Food Shop in Toluca Lake, California. For their morning outing, the 21-year-old model kept it casual and wore a green Chanel sweatshirt, gray plaid pants and dark sunglasses. Right by her side was the "As Long As You Love Me" crooner, who opted for an orange t-shirt, beige shorts and a black baseball cap. His shaggy hair was pulled back into a mini man bun.

Splash News

The two then did a quick wardrobe change to head out to grab a bite to eat. This time, Baldwin stepped out in an oversized black-and-white blazer, black sweatshirt, dark sunnies and trendy white sneakers. Her hubby rocked a UCLA tank top, gray shorts, with multi-colored socks and slip-on shoes.

Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

Bieber and Baldwin have been in Los Angeles, house hunting. Last week, they were spotted checking out Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home. A source told ET that "the couple is looking to buy a home in LA as they’ve been renting for a while. Justin and Hailey want something that is gated and safe, with a lot of space, a pool and they are open to what area they’d live in."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Smile and Wave as They Leave Church Together

Hailey Baldwin Gushes Over 'Incredible' Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Is Asked About Justin Bieber by Kendall Jenner While Taking a Lie Detector Test: Watch

Related Gallery