The Justin Bieber Burrito Photo Was Actually a Staged Prank!

As it turns out, Justin Bieber probably doesn't eat burritos like a weirdo after all.

On Thursday, a photo surfaced showing what was supposedly the the 24-year-old pop singer sitting on a bench and eating a burrito in a way that no one on earth has ever eaten a burrito, ever. That is to say, he was eating it sideways. As in, from the middle.

Somehow this photo ignited a firestorm of controversy on Twitter, with users weighing in on both sides of the debate as to whether that is an acceptable way to eat a burrito (despite that fact that there is no debate. It is not acceptable).

Well, as with all good things on the internet, the whole thing turned out to be a not-that-elaborate prank.

In fact, the photo isn't even of Justin Bieber, but rather a look-alike named Brad Sousa, who seems to take great pride in being the pop star's doppelganger.

Yes Theory posted a video to YouTube explaining how they orchestrated the staged photo, from wrangling the Bieber stand-in to snapping the faux-candid pic, and even the aftermath of them sending the photo out to various media outlets and sorta even lying to some of the journalists who questioned the pic's authenticity.

After making it to the top of Reddit and sweeping Twitter by storm, the laughably stupid photo fooled nearly everyone. And, after watching the 12-minute debunking/explanation video that gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the prank, it's not hard to understand why and how so many people (including Chrissy Teigen) ended up buying into it.

Seriously, Sousa looks almost suspiciously like Bieber. Especially after getting a wig made and getting some clothes that perfectly match the singer's frequent super casual, grunge look.

They look so similar that it almost feels like this debunking video itself could be an elaborate prank-within-a-prank to get us to believe that Bieber has a duplicate, and it turns out Sousa has been Beiber all along! It's stuff like this that makes it hard to trust the internet.

Apparently, the idea for the video came when the producers of the popular YouTube channel discovered Sousa and his Instagram. From there, they ended up concocting a prank that, in a weird way, ended up as a biting satirical send-up of the hypocrisies and shortcomings of America's modern media culture.

Bieber, meanwhile, has remained quiet regarding how he feels about someone who looks identical to him making the news for pretending to be him.

Also, it just goes to prove that no one would eat a burrito like that, because that would be bananas.

