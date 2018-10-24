Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Spend Quality Time With His Mom

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting the family together!

The newlyweds were spotted picking up Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, from the Holiday Inn Hotel in Woodland Hills, California, on Wednesday, just one day after they were photographed hanging out with Baldwin's dad, Stephen Baldwin.

The group looked casual for Wednesday's outing, as Bieber sported navy blue gym shorts, a yellow sweatshirt and matching yellow hat. Baldwin showed off her toned legs in denim shorts and an oversized orange sweater, and Mallette rocked camouflage pants and a black top. The trio was photographed chatting it up in the parking lot as they made their way to their car.

Bieber and Baldwin's recent outings come as a source told ET that they're setting down roots in Los Angeles. According to ET's source, the couple -- who was spotted checking out the former homes of Rihanna and Demi Lovato, is interested in buying a house together.

"The couple is looking to buy a home in L.A. as they’ve been renting for a while," the source said. "Justin and Hailey want something that is gated and safe, with a lot of space, a pool and they are open to what area they’d live in."

As for their upcoming wedding, a source previously told ET that their courthouse ceremony happened last month because Baldwin "wanted to be married and didn't want to wait."

"The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people," the source said. "They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them, this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted."

