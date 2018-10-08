Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may be legally married, but there's a reason why the singer isn't sporting a wedding band just yet.

Although the lovebirds secretly tied the knot in New York City last month, a source tells ET Bieber is "most likely" waiting to sport the jewelry until after they have a "more formal ceremony" with family and friends.

"Justin and Hailey are legally married, but Justin is telling friends he isn't planning on wearing a wedding band for a while," the source says. "As much as Hailey and Justin are public about their relationship, they are trying not to make a spectacle of it, and that is why they kept their marriage under wraps and got engaged without telling anyone."

"Justin and Hailey are marching to the beat of their own drum when it comes to their relationship, keeping everyone close to them on their toes," adds the source.

An additional source told ET earlier this month that Baldwin "wanted to be married and didn't want to wait."

"The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people," the source said. "They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted."

The marriage news comes just a few months after Bieber, 24, proposed to the 21-year-old model while they were vacationing together in the Bahamas. The two were friends first, meeting nearly 10 years ago and briefly dating in 2015 and 2016.

