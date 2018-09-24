Ireland Baldwin isn’t spilling any secrets, but she does know that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s romance was meant to be!

Ireland, 22, caught up with ET’s Lauren Zima at the iHeart Radio Festival on Sunday in Las Vegas, where she revealed that she has not been asked to be a bridesmaid in her cousin Hailey’s wedding to the Biebs.

“I have no idea what their situation is,” Ireland insisted to ET of the engaged pair who had many marriage rumors lately. “I think they’re just taking things slow. They’re just kissing all over the world. They’re just kissing and loving and having fun, and I think people take little details and get too caught up in them, and they’re looking too hard. Just let them kiss!”

Ireland thinks that if the pair aren’t married yet, Hailey would want a small wedding.

“She loves little intimate [events],” she said, quipping, “I sound like a wedding planner right now.”

But regardless of when the big day is, Ireland feels that her cousin and the “Sorry” singer have been headed toward the aisle for a while now.

“It was meant to be a long time ago,” she told ET. “it was just a long time coming, and we’re all like, ‘Alright, thank god, let’s move forward.' They’re so in love and they really do a lot of good for each other, and that’s the most important thing for me, that he makes her so happy.”

She added that the couple has been through “a lot of trial and error as individuals and together” saying they’ve “proved” they’re each other’s soulmates.

“They just bring out the good in each other, they really do,” she noted. “I think they do a really good job of checking each other when one desperately needs to be checked and told, ‘You’re out of line.’ I think they really, really do care about each other so much and care about what others and what their families think of them.”

The couple recently traveled to London, England, where Bieber serenaded his future bride outside of Buckingham Palace.

Hailey tweeted and then deleted a message surrounding her marriage rumors earlier this month, writing, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

