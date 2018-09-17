Even if they're not married just yet, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have never looked more in love!

The couple was spotted out and about in London, England, on Monday. Baldwin, 21, and Bieber, 24, were seen gazing lovingly at each other after they left Joe And The Juice cafe, where they stopped for a coffee. The lovebirds kept it casual for the walk -- where Bieber had his arm resting on Baldwin's shoulders -- which was a break from London Fashion Week.

Baldwin sported a denim, fur-lined jacket, white crop top and vinyl pants. In addition to her sparkling engagement ring, Baldwin accessorized with gold necklaces, white sneakers and large, hoop earrings. Meanwhile, the "Love Yourself" singer opted for light, ripped jeans, a blue hoodie, blue-and-white checkered shoes and a blue-and-red bandana worn in his hair. It also appears that Bieber's zipper on his pants was undone.

Later, the couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss in the park. Bieber was holding Baldwin's head during the kiss, while Baldwin wrapped her arms around her fiancé.

Meanwhile, Bieber's ex Selena Gomez seems to be living her best life. The 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share a video of herself singing along to "Be Good to Me," which her friend, Ashley Tisdale, sings.

Last week, multiple outlets reported that Baldwin and Bieber had said "I do" in New York City after they were seen at the Marriage Bureau.

"I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!" the model tweeted -- though she later deleted it -- following the fast-growing rumor.

A source told ET at the time that, while Bieber and Baldwin did register for a marriage license, they did not have a marriage ceremony yet. The marriage license Bieber and Baldwin obtained became valid after 24 hours and remains valid for another 60 days anywhere in the state of New York. If they decide to tie the knot overseas, Bieber and Baldwin would have to have a civil service in the state first in order to make it legal.

Pattie Mallette, Bieber's mom has, perhaps inadvertently, helped to circulate the marriage rumors too. On Friday -- when the marriage rumors were at their most rampant -- she took to the social media platform to exclaim, "Love is unconditional."

Love is unconditional. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) September 14, 2018

Just days later she tweeted, "Haters gonna hate. #LoveWins."

On Monday, though, Mallette followed both tweets up with a third one that was possibly meant to dispel any remaining rumors.

"Y'all read WAY too much into everything. 🙄 Lol. #LoveWins," she wrote.

Y’all read WAY too much into everything. 🙄 Lol. #LoveWins — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) September 17, 2018

