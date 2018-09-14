Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin aren't letting marriage rumors get in the way of their plans!

The engaged couple was spotted out and about in New York City Friday afternoon, around the same time Baldwin took to Twitter to address rumors that she and her fiance already tied the knot.

Baldwin, 21, showed off her fit figure in a pair of cut-off shorts and a tank top that bared her midriff, completing the look with an oversized leather jacket and white sneakers. Bieber, 24, went with a more casual ensemble consisting of a long-sleeved blue KITH shirt, plaid pants, black-and-white kicks and a beanie.

Multiple outlets reported on Friday that Baldwin and Bieber said "I do" one day earlier in NYC after they were seen at the Marriage Bureau.

"I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!" the model tweeted, putting the rumor to rest.

A source told ET at the time that while Bieber and Baldwin did register for a marriage license, they were only getting a license and did not have a marriage ceremony. The marriage license Bieber and Baldwin obtained becomes valid after 24 hours and remains valid for another 60 days anywhere in the state of New York. Should the lovebirds want to get married overseas, they would have to have a civil service in the state first to make it legal.

