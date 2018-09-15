Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Grab Coffee Before Heading to Airport

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are just living their best lives.

The engaged couple was snapped leaving a Starbucks in New York City on Saturday, a day after the 21-year-old model took to Twitter to address rumors that she and Bieber were already married.

While on their coffee run before heading to the airport, a fresh-faced Baldwin looked comfy and chic in a black leather jacket, crop top, black sweatpants and orange-and-white sneakers. She accessorized with two silver necklaces and her stunning engagement ring in full view. The 24-year-old "As Long As You Love Me" crooner, on his end, opted for a fun watercolor Nike hoodie, matching sweatpants and white sneakers.

Baldwin will be heading to England for London Fashion Week, where she will be a part of the Falcon show with Adidas.

"London, I’m coming for you! It’s just two days until my ‘90s inspired Falcon show with @adidasOriginals. Stay tuned to @JDWomen for exclusive BTS previews @adidasOriginals @jdofficial," she wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

On Friday, multiple outlets reported that Baldwin and Bieber said "I do" one day earlier in NYC after they were seen at the Marriage Bureau.

"I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!" the model tweeted, putting the rumor to rest.

A source told ET at the time that while Bieber and Baldwin did register for a marriage license, they were only getting a license and did not have a marriage ceremony. The marriage license Bieber and Baldwin obtained becomes valid after 24 hours and remains valid for another 60 days anywhere in the state of New York. Should the lovebirds want to get married overseas, they would have to have a civil service in the state first to make it legal.

