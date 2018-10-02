Justin Bieber Refers to Hailey Baldwin as His Wife During Museum Visit

A term of endearment or a telling sign?

It’s no secret that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are head over heels in love, but what does remain a mystery is the current status of their romance. Bieber sparked more speculation that he's a married man on Monday during his and Baldwin's visit to the Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario, Canada, where there is an exhibit that centers around the 24-year-old pop star's career.

The museum posted a photo of the 21-year-old model's sweet handwritten message, which read, “I [love] you forever - Hailey B.”

In the comments section, the museum further noted, “Justin very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife. Perhaps just a term of endearment? We loved their visit.”

Rumors have been swirling that the pair got secretly married after obtaining their marriage license in New York City last month. At the time, Baldwin denied already being married on Twitter, though she later deleted the message.

The pair’s loved ones have yet to comment on the wedding rumors, but Justin did get in some quality time with his family while in Canada.

The “What Do You Mean” singer’s father, Jeremy Bieber, shared a photo of himself with Justin and his siblings, cradling his newborn daughter and the singer's little sister, Bay.

“To be Father #Bieber’s,” he captioned the photo.

While the families are keeping mum as to whether the singer and model have indeed tied the knot, Baldwin's cousin, Ireland Baldwin, did chat with ET about why these two are so right for each other. Check it out:

