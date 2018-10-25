Chrissy Teigen got quite the fright!

On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host sends Teigen, along with the show's executive producer, Andy Lassner, to a haunted house -- and the results are incredible.

The duo attends The Purge Maze at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, where they're immediately confronted by a masked monster before even setting foot inside the actual haunted house.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

After a choice expletive from 32-year-old Teigen, she and Lassner take off into the terrifying maze full of what appear to be human mannequins -- though some of them are very alive -- and zombie-like creatures, both of which elicit screams from the pair.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"You're not supposed to split up," Lassner exclaims at one point, telling Teigen that he's "the alpha."

"I thought you were the alpha," Teigen fires back later on in the maze when they encounter trouble.

"I'm alpha in terms of you follow my direction," Lassner clarifies. "By alpha, it doesn't mean that I go first."

Before they can make it out to safety, Teigen and Lassner encounter a cleaver, what Lassner calls a "f**king aggressive" monster and even witness a fake murder.

"Don't get upset if there's nothing there!" Lassner yells at Teigen -- after she starts hysterically screaming for no reason -- as they approach the exit.

Even when they make it outside, another terrifying creature gives them one more fright!

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"I've seen a lot of these and you usually cower, but you really took an alpha male role," Teigen praises Lassner following the experience.

Both Teigen and Lassner shared the video on social media, with the model saying she was "crying" over the compilation at the end of the clip and Lassner writing, "Hope my humiliation makes your day a little better."

the compilation at the end, I am crying https://t.co/2zQ8phpdhf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 25, 2018

Ugh. Here ya go sickos. I hope my humiliation makes your day a little bit better.❤️ https://t.co/A3pFboALBE — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 25, 2018

ET caught up with Teigen earlier this month, where she dished on her relationship with John Legend, her husband of five years.

"People see John as this perfect entity and all I want to do is be like, 'Yeah, but he does this! But he really is that fantastic, and amazing, and amazing for me because I'm a fireball," she confessed. "Like, I'm crazy and he knows how to deal with me when we fight. And he knows just the right thing to say to diffuse it. And I think that is the problem, it's that it's so frustrating because sometimes you just want to fight and sometimes you just want to yell at somebody and he's never that person."

"Some people wonder, 'Does [having kids] shake it up a lot?'" Teigen added of the couple's children, Luna, 2, and Miles, five months. "But it didn't for us because it just became us against the kids, which I love too."

Here's more of ET's sit-down with the mother of two:

