Chrissy Teigen Demonstrates How to Pull Off a Mini Skirt For Fall

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her fall style!

The model was seen in New York City on Tuesday wearing a chic outfit we can't help but want to copy from head-to-toe. While most opt for longer lengths in chilly weather, the cookbook author chose a trendy tiger print mini skirt by Proenza Schouler. She balanced the look with a long-sleeve black sweatshirt and Jimmy Choo x Off-White over-the-knee boots.

The social media star completed the ensemble with silver hoop earrings, a chain strap Balenciaga cross-body bag and a sleek 'do for a flirty, fall-appropriate vibe.

The mom of two has been especially busy as of late. She recently launched her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More, a cookware line at Target, a new makeup collection for Becca Cosmetics and another lineup of clothes and accessories for Revolve.

Channel the brunette's chic, on-the-go look by shopping similar selects ahead.

GET THE LOOK:

Everlane

Everlane The Cashmere Shrunken Sweatshirt $100

ASOS

Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Tiger Print Skirt $51

Express

Express Thigh High Slouch Boots $98

AllSaints

AllSaints Fetch Leather Chain Crossbody Bag $148

Bloomingdale's

Nadri Hoop Earrings $50

