Chrissy Teigen's New Makeup Collection Smells as Good as Her Recipes

Chrissy Teigen is launching a new makeup collection!

The cookbook author has partnered with Becca Cosmetics for the third time, and this season's offerings are inspired by Teigen's favorite holiday treats, aptly called the Cravings Collection (perfect for gift giving!).

With new shades named creme brulee, cinnamon churro, red velvet and candy cane, the collaboration is launching two limited-edition kits of four lip glosses, a liquid lipstick, cream eyeshadow-and-highlighter duo and powder highlighter that smell just as sweet as her recipes.

Courtesy of Becca Cosmetics

The star gave a sneak peek on her Instagram from the campaign shoot as she drizzled pink frosting on cinnamon buns, which is the name of one of the lip glosses.

Teigen recently dropped her own range of cookware with Target, also inspired by her Cravings cookbooks.

See the whole collection ahead and shop it on Oct. 20 online at Sephora and Becca.

Sephora

Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Kitchen Kit $44

Sephora

Becca x Chrissy Teigen Lip Icing Glow Gloss Kit $29

