If you're anything like us, you can sit for hours just watching beauty videos on YouTube. From hauls to first impressions to tutorials, we pick up so much knowledge on makeup, hair and skincare from our favorite digital content creators. But what you may not know is that the beauty space consists of a lot of amazing Latina women who are not only sharing their favorite products and how to best use them but they are redefining what beauty means through their cultural experiences.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're spotlighting these fierce Latina YouTube beauty stars we can't stop watching.

Desi Perkins

The Mexican-American, California-grown influencer is arguably one of the most recognized beauty influencers out there. Perkins has built a loyal following of 3.1 million followers on YouTube since posting her first videos in 2013. In addition to being a makeup chameleon who is able to recreate any glam look, Perkins is a savvy entrepreneur too, with collaborations with sunglasses brand Quay Australia and Dose of Colors beside fellow bestie and content creator Katy Degroot.

Amy Serrano

The LA-based Mexican and Panamanian cutie is one to watch. With her experiences as a wardrobe stylist and love for all things makeup and skincare, Serrano's style and beauty videos are filled with trend tips and tutorials that are easy to follow (including on-point celebrity glam "get the look" recreations). Did we mention she also has killer brows?

Melissa Flores

The Dominican raven-haired content creator is a maven of everyday makeup -- think glowy skin, nude lips and feathery lashes -- and reveals secrets to achieving her long, silky tresses.

Dulce Candy Tejeda Ruiz

An OG guru, Ruiz, best known as just Dulce Candy, started her YouTube channel in 2008! The Mexican immigrant is a mom, army veteran and author of The Sweet Life. The blogger covers everything from lifestyle to fashion to beauty, but her makeup reviews are her must-watch videos.

Alba Ramos

A connoisseur of organic beauty, the Dominican Republic-born mom of one is all about clean, healthy living, including the products she uses. For reviews on eco-conscious makeup and skincare, along with parenting advice, Ramos' channel is one to bookmark.

Iris Beilin

Need new inspo for GNO makeup? The Panamanian stunner's tutorials are calling your name and she'll make sure your skin is as flawless and eyes are impeccably lined as hers. You seriously won't be able to stop watching her glow-up videos.

Camila Coelho

With 3.3 million YouTube subscribers and whopping 7.4 million followers on Instagram, the jet-setting Brazilian beauty is one of the most coveted influencers right now. Her enviable style (chock full of jaw-dropping designer duds), travel posts and put-together hair and makeup are goals all the way. She recently launched a lipstick collection with Lancome!

Nicole Guerriero

The Argentinian YouTuber is a go-to for creative, statement looks from spooky Halloween makeup to intricate, graphic eyes, alongside vlogs, monthly favorites and get-ready vids.

Nena

The Mexican vlogger is known for her cheery, playful vibe and enthusiasm to try any beauty trend and product (squiggly brows, anyone?). Watch Beauty by Nena for fun vids on hacks and new products.

Mariah Carey's makeup artist shows us how to sweat-proof our face:

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Says This Is Where You Should Apply Highlighter

This 2000s Fashion Brand Paris Hilton Adored Just Launched Makeup

Get Ready With Desi Perkins and Katy DeGroot for Their Dose of Colors Collection Launch Party (Exclusive)

Related Gallery