Beauty bosses and YouTube stars Desi Perkins and Katy DeGroot have launched their second collection with Insta-beloved makeup brand Dose of Colors, following the immense success of their first collaboration a year ago. (It sold out in one day!)

The highly anticipated range features a 10-shade eyeshadow palette, two highlighters and six lip products (one highlighter and one lip gloss are re-leases from the first collection), boasting bold, glittery shades, glow-up hues and an array of nude lip colors.

ET's Kristen Gill caught up with Perkins, DeGroot and Dose of Colors founder Anna Petrosian on the exciting launch, their favorite pieces from the collection and how their husbands are supporting them in their ventures.

Watch the interview above and see how the besties glam up for the soiree, including a special appearance by Perkin's great aunt Tia.

Desi x Katy is available now on Dose of Colors online and at Ulta.

