This 2000s Fashion Brand Paris Hilton Adored Just Launched Makeup

Juicy Couture, the fashion brand responsible for every major celeb running around in bright velour tracksuits in the early 2000s, is launching a makeup collection!

After its first fragrance launch 12 years ago (you know the sweet scent), the line announced it's dropping a limited-edition range of lip and eye products.

Inspired by the brand's newest perfume, Oui, the beauty goods are playful and bold with vibrant, glittery hues rendered in glosses, lipsticks, lip and eye color and a 12-shade eyeshadow palette, along with a liquid eyeliner. Prices range from $18 to $38.

The cult brand, which was famously worn by Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez, had experienced a sort of resurgence in the past two years, appearing on the Vetements runway, collaborating with fast fashion brands like Topshop and Urban Outfitters and dressing stars like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner in the millennial renditions of the velour suit.

Peek the makeup collection ahead and score them on Oct. 1 online at Macy's and Juicy Couture.

Juicy Couture Oui Glitter Velour Lipstick in Not Your Babe, Happily Ever After, Ripped and Zipped, Girls Stuff, UV Darling (left to right), $18

Juicy Couture Lip and Eye Topper in Glitter Crush, $18

Juicy Couture The Shady Color Palette, $38

Juicy Couture Oui Slay Eyeliner, $18

Juicy Couture Lip Luster in Boy Magnet, $18

Juicy Couture Lip Luster in Trouble Maker, $18

