It's Jennifer Lopez's world and we're just living in it.

On top of announcing that she'll be headlining the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show, closing the Versace show in a recreation of her iconic green dress and garnering awards buzz for her performance in Hustlers, the 50-year-old multi-hyphenate, who celebrated her milestone birthday in July, also released her 25th fragrance, Promise.

Since the launch of her fragrance franchise in 2002 (who remembers spritzing Glow non-stop in your teens?), it has amassed more than $2 billion in retail sales, according to WWD.

Now, Lopez adds Promise to her lineup, which is now available to shop on Ulta's website. Described as a floral woody scent, Promise has notes of Italian tangerine, jasmine sambac and woods with crystallized amber.

The superstar celebrated the launch at the fragrance's New York City pop-up store on Thursday. She shared a pic of herself next to the gorgeous, rose-colored bottle. Lopez stunned in a plunging white peplum blazer and matching pencil skirt.

Shop J.Lo's new perfume online now or in Ulta stores starting Sept. 28.

Ulta

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

6 Makeup and Skincare Products Jennifer Lopez Uses to Achieve Her Ageless Glow

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Open Up About Their Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Announce Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Fiona Apple Reacts to Jennifer Lopez Stripping to Her Song 'Criminal' in 'Hustlers'