Inside Jennifer Lopez's Star-Studded 50th Birthday Party

J.Lo's birthday party was one to remember!

On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez celebrated turning 50 at the Star Island neighborhood of Miami Beach, where she partied alongside with family members and her famous friends.

Alex Rodriguez, Lopez's fiance, took to Instagram to give a peek into the lavish bash, sharing a video of Lopez bouncing and grooving along as DJ Cassidy, DJ Khalid and Fat Joe performed.

"TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!! 🎉 🎊," Rodriguez captioned the clip, referencing the Miami area code.

The 43-year-old former baseball pro also posted on his Instagram Story, sharing a video of he and Lopez dancing, a pic of his youngest child, 11-year-old Ella, sitting on a swing at the party and an epic fireworks display that closed out the night.

Other attendees also posted about the epic evening on social media, showcasing performances from Ashanti, Stevie Mackey, Pia Toscano, Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, and Lopez herself.

While tracks including "Jump On It" and Hamilton's "My Shot" were played and performed, guests -- who included the likes of Gloria Estefan -- sipped on three custom cocktails: a raspberry rosemary cosmopolitan martini, a champagne cocktail and a mixed berry, tequila, honey and lime flavored option.

Attendees were also treated to a lavish dessert bar -- included cake pops, dipped pretzels, cookies and cupcakes -- as they roamed the room, which was decorated with white flowers, gold accents and loads of draped fabric.

After sharing a sweet kiss with Rodriguez, Lopez danced to 50 Cent's "In Da Club" as an ornately decorated, 10-layer black-and-gold cake was presented, along with a sparkly portrait of the woman of the hour.

The blow-out came after Rodriguez thoroughly celebrated his bride-to-be by posting an adorable tribute video and, according to TMZ, dropping $140,000 on a bright red Porsche convertible.

Here's more with the birthday girl!

