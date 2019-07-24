Jennifer Lopez is ringing in her 50th birthday today and in celebration, her sunglasses line is discounted for a limited time.

The Quay x J.Lo collection launched back in March -- the sexy campaign featured the superstar and her fiancée, Alex Rodriguez -- and the collection is still in high demand. Boasting aviators, structured cat-eye shapes and statement shield silhouettes, the range is as glamorous and bold as Lopez herself.

For one day only, you can buy one of the styles from the ageless beauty's collection and get another for 50% off.

Shop ET Style's favorites from the capsule to channel your inner J.Lo this summer.

