Would you believe us if we said Jennifer Lopez turns 50 today?

The superstar is indeed ringing in the milestone birthday, but J.Lo proves age is nothing but a number. The singer, dancer and actress' career is nowhere near slowing down (she's currently on tour and starring in the upcoming Hustlers), and her gorgeous skin and fit bod keep everyone wondering what magic water is she drinking to age backward.

As we continue to figure out the secret to her Benjamin Button ways (for starters, she doesn't drink alcohol, smoke or consume coffee -- yes she is literally superhuman), we've found six makeup and skincare products that Lopez uses to maintain her radiant complexion and signature glow.

From her luxurious go-to moisturizer to the foundation that keeps her matte and flawless on stage, peek her makeup and skincare essentials to get one step closer to looking like J.Lo.

The performer requires a solid foundation that'll enhance her perfect base and stay put as she shakes her stuff on stage. Lopez's longtime makeup artist Scott Barnes revealed to Allure he applies the Dior Forever Foundation on the star. It has buildable matte coverage with a touch of luminosity that's still lightweight on the skin. The newest version includes two formulations, one matte and the other radiant, offered in an expansive shade range. $52 at Sephora

The brunette stunner has been famous for her envious glow for years, so it was no surprise when she launched her own makeup collection with Inglot. Lopez posted a pic of her gorgeous glow, courtesy of the line's palette, proving this highlighter trio is #JLoGlow on-the-go. $22 at Macy's

Dr. Harold Lancer has been Lopez's skin guru for years. Louise Deschamps, the medical aesthetician to the stars at Lancer, dished to FashionMagazine.com the natural beauty uses Lancer's Method products at home, in addition to getting facials regularly and following a healthy lifestyle. The Method Polish works as an exfoliator to remove blackheads and enlarged pores, while resurfacing the skin to combat dryness, dullness and uneven texture. $75 at Sephora

SPF is essential for the ageless mother of two who told People she never forgets to use L'Oreal's SPF moisturizers every single day to protect the skin. She also works out regularly, drinks plenty of water, takes off her makeup before bed and tries to get as much sleep as she can, along with using products with glycolic acid "to get that healthy glow and clear skin." This moisturizer, fortunately, has both. $14 at Amazon

La Mer's iconic and luxurious Crème de la Mer has been known to be a favorite among celebs, and Lopez is no exception (it was rumored the songstress doused her whole body in the expensive cream). Barnes told Popsugar, "That's the one thing that's on the makeup station, no matter what." $180 at Nordstrom

If La Mer is too pricey, you're in luck as J.Lo also adores the more affordable Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream, as she revealed on Watch What Happens Live in 2014 when a viewer called in to ask about her La Mer love affair. $24 at Amazon

