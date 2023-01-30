13 Best Hand Creams to Keep Your Skin Hydrated All Winter Long: Shop Clinique, CeraVe, Fenty Beauty and More
Aside from the freezing cold and lack of sunshine, one of the things we hate the most about winter has to be how dry our skin feels. Between the icy temperatures, lack of humidity and dry air blowing from our heaters, this weather can seriously deplete skin of any moisture — especially when it comes to your hands.
If you've been suffering from scaly, cracked or irritated skin due to a lack of hydration, it's time to get in the habit of always keeping a good hand cream on ... hand. Having a deeply moisturizing cream that's small enough to throw in your bag, pocket or desk drawer is key to avoiding dreaded dry skin. And with so many affordable and luxurious options on the market, there's no excuse for dehydrated hands this winter.
Whether you're in need of a hefty treatment for sensitive skin or an addictively scented option that will encourage you to reapply, we've found the best hand creams to fit every need and price point. Starting at just $4, here are the best hand creams for maintaining soft skin on the go this winter.
Best Hand Creams for On-The-Go
Give your hands some extra love with this best-selling shea butter cream for dry and sensitive skin.
Made of an ultra-hydrating waterless formula infused with West and East African shea butter, this hand and body cream is perfumed with delicate, floral orange blossom and ylang ylang.
The CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream will help your dry, cracked hands bounce back, thanks to a formula containing hyaluronic acid and ceramides.
"This by far THE best lotion I've found," raved one reviewer about this silky almond and coconut-scented option. "It's not super heavy but it leaves your hands incredibly soft & smooth. It also absorbs really quickly. The smell is great and while it lasts most of the day, it doesn't overpower my perfume. Love it!!"
For extremely dry and sensitive skin, go for this unscented lotion made with deeply hydrating lanolin and shea butter.
Transport yourself to the tropics with this hydrating and affordable coconut hand cream.
If you're constantly washing or working with your hands, this shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil-enriched lotion is a must for tackling extreme dryness.
For a no-nonsense hand hydrator that claims to lasts even though washes, go for Gold (Bond's) aloe-infused hand cream.
Restore your skin's moisture barrier with this soothing glycerin and chamomile-infused hand cream from Clinique.
This option from J.R. Watkins comes in three yummy scents: lavender, coconut and lemon.
Aveeno's signature infusion of prebiotic oat makes this hand cream a wonderful choice for sensitive skin.
This hand moisturizer doesn't leave your fingers and palms feeling greasy while nourishing with vitamins A and E, glycerin and macadamia nut oil.
If a regular hand cream simply isn't cutting it, slather on this intensive recovery mask made with 40% glycerin to lock in moisture.
