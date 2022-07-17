The 9 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin to Wear All Summer Long

Among the many things we've learned in skincare over the last few years, perhaps the most notable is that sunscreen does actually have a purpose beyond the beach or pool. In fact, as recommended by dermatologists, sunscreen is actually meant for daily use as it helps to protect your skin from the harsh rays of the sun — whether it be rain or shine, indoors or outdoors.

But when it comes to adding yet another product into our skincare routines, it's important that any solution is something that's effective, gentle and nourishing for even the most sensitive skin types. Fortunately, with the wide array of cult-favorite and indie beauty brands, there are plenty of varying sunscreen formulas to shop (and love) for summer and beyond.

A few standout sunscreens to incorporate into your summer skincare routine include the Ultra Sheer SPF Defense from Drunk Elephant, Naked Sundays' SPF50+ Collagen Glow primer and EltaMD's Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF that's a favorite of Hailey Bieber.

Below, find the best sunscreens for sensitive skin — with formulas from premier beauty brands like Tatcha, Drunk Elephant, La Roche-Posay and more. Plus, check out Sunday Riley's summer skincare essentials, and shop the Gwyneth Paltrow-approved tinted sunscreen.

RELATED CONTENT:

Summer Break 2022: What to Pack for Your Beach Vacation

The Best Beach Chairs and Umbrellas for Your Summer Vacation

The Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF to Wear All Summer Long

Gwyneth Paltrow Uses This $29 Moisturizing Tinted Sunscreen

The Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products on Amazon — Summer 2022

Drunk Elephant Skincare Products Are 20% Off at Space NK