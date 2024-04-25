Keep your neck's thin, delicate skin hydrated with these best-selling neck creams.
In the skincare world, there are thousands upon thousands of lotions and creams to choose from: nourishing face creams, sweet-smelling body moisturizers, and even booty-specific butters with infusions of every acid, vitamin, oil and extract under the sun. But one important body part tends to fly under the radar when it comes to skincare: the neck.
With its thin, delicate skin that tends to sag and wrinkle with age as it loses elasticity, your neck needs just as much TLC as the rest of your body. So, what should you look for when it comes to neck skincare? Similar to your face, you'll want to look for ingredients that hydrate the skin: think nourishing jojoba oil and shea butter, firming hyaluronic acid and barrier-guarding humectants such as glycerin. SPF is also majorly important in protecting your neck against wrinkles, dark spots, and most importantly skin cancer.
To help guide your skincare shopping, we've stuck our necks out for you and found the best creams, serums and treatments on the market — at every price point. Below, shop 10 of our favorite neck creams from StriVectin, Kiehl's, Mario Badescu and more.
Revision Skincare Nectifirm Advanced Neck Firming Cream
This anti-aging Revision serum is specifically formulated for the neck and décolletage.
SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream
SkinMedica's age-defying Neck Correct Cream utilize proven skin rejuvenators such as glycerin, peptides, green microalgae extract and shiitake mushroom extract.
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream
Help improve skin's elasticity and provide visible lift while smoothing the appearance of horizontal neck lines with this cream.
Nécessaire The Neck Serum
While not technically a cream, Nécessaire's peptide-infused neck serum is designed to strengthen the skin's protective barrier and soothe delicate neck skin.
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream
Fans of Kiehl's love this supercharged anti-aging face and neck cream made with phytomimetic vitamin a, chaga mushroom, and hyaluronic acid for reducing wrinkles and smoothing your skin’s texture.
RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream
Make your skin feel extra soft while firming it and protecting it from the sun's rays with SPF 30, a nourishing blend of shea butter, glycerin and vitamin E.
Neostrata Triple Firming Neck Cream
Infused with pro-amino acids, the Neostrata Triple Firming Neck Cream stimulates additional collagen production and works to restore how supple your skin is – all with an oil-free formula.
Mario Badescu Vitamin A-D-E Neck Cream
With nourishing ingredients such as vitamin A, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, this neck cream effectively hydrates and firms delicate skin on the neck.
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck
For a youthful-looking neck and a firm, sculpted jawline, Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ is a multi-tasking powerhouse that helps improve the appearance and feel of skin by sculpting, firming, tightening, and contouring.
Clarins Extra-Firming Neck and Décolleté Cream
This plant powered formula features Kangaroo Flower and Organic Mitracarpus extracts to tighten and tone the skin on your neck.
