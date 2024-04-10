Whether you want to minimize dark circles, treat puffy eyes, or eliminate fine lines and wrinkles, finding the right under eye cream isn't always easy. Since the skin around the eyes is delicate, it is important to look beyond the anti-aging and skin-tightening elements. Celeb-loved Ilia Beauty’s Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream can refresh and revive tired eyes by brightening, hydrating, smoothing, and depuffing.

After a 3,000+ waiting list, the ILIA eye cream is now back in stock. Instead of traditional retinol, it contains sea fennel extract that gives you the same benefits while remaining safe and gentle for those with sensitive skin. According to the brand, the eye cream is clinically proven to reduce dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles over time — providing instant relief with a cooling ceramic tip that doubles as a massage tool. You'll want to hurry to grab ILIA's potent eye cream before it's gone again.

If you (like us) are eager to wake up with a set of fresh (hopefully less tired-looking) eyes, we've narrowed down more of the best under-eye creams that are available to shop now — with formulas from skincare brands like Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant, Estée Lauder, Supergoop!, Tatcha and so many more.

Shop our top eye cream picks to tackle your wrinkles, dark circles, and puffy eyes this spring and beyond.

City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment City Beauty City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment Customers agree that where many eye creams fall short on effectiveness, City Beauty's lid lifting treatment actually works — just listen to this rave review: "I've seen other products advertising this type of result and tried them...not ever remotely effective," said the five-star reviewer. "But this is the real deal. I use it in the mornings, to practically eliminate...not reduce, yes, I said eliminate... the puffiness in my lids. Right away my eyes look better and brighter." $67 $57 with code etonline Shop Now

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream Amazon CeraVe Eye Repair Cream If you're looking for a good eye repair cream for sensitive skin, shoppers say this one goes to work fast and gently on dark circles. $20 $11 Shop Now

